16:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Glick in Arad: True desire to calm things down Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) said on Sunday that he believes all parties to Saturday night's clashes in the southern city of Arad want to return to the peace that existed in the eastern Negev city for years. Having met with the parties, Glick stressed the importance of dialogue and said he was leaving with optimism.