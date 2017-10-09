Rivlin to Hollywood execs: Build understanding, respect

President Reuven Rivlin welcomed to his residence, Sunday, Israel’s Consul General to Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg together with a delegation of leading figures from Hollywood led by Adam Berkowitz, Co-Head of the television department at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Daniel Grover, Talent Agent at CAA; John Landgraf, General Manager of FX Network; Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO of Gaumont International Television; Doug Herzog, former President of Viacom Music and Entertainment Group; Michael Rotenberg, co-founder and Partner at 3 Arts Entertainment; writer Richard Lagravanese; and writer and director Gary Alazraki.

Berkowitz spoke of his appreciation for the growing cooperation between the Israeli entertainment industry and Hollywood. Stressing the great responsibility the delegation held in its ability to shape the opinions of people across the globe, President Rivlin urged its members to be partners in building understanding and mutual respect between all peoples.