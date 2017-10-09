Hurricane Irma to strike Tampa Bay, Florida

Hurricane Irma, one of the worst storms ever to hit the US, will shortly hit the country after three days of carnage in the Caribbean islands and Cuba.

The hurricane, labelled a level 4 hurricane, will not hit the east coast of Florida as expected but rather the west coast. The main city expected to be affected is Tampa Bay, and if the hurricane heads northwards, St. Petersburg is also expected to be hit harder than originally expected.

300,000 people are without electricity at present in Florida.