13:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Worker seriously injured at Migdal construction site A worker was seriously injured after he fell at a construction site in the community of Migdal near Tiberias. He is being treated by United Hatzalah representatives at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs