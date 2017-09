A group of senior Religious Zionist rabbis, including town rabbis and other prominent figures, addressed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and demanded that he not allow the secularization of the Shabbat.

Signatories include Rabbi Yaakov Ariel of Ramat Gan, Rabbi Haim Druckman- Head of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot center and Rabbi Aryeh Stern, the rabbi of Jerusalem.

The rabbis called on the prime minister to remove Shabbat from dispute and not allow it to become a 'political punching ball.'