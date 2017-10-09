Hearing on opening Yemenite childrens graves halted

The head of the parliamentary committee for investigating the disappearance of Yemenite children, MK Nurit Koren(Likud) has stopped a hearing on a bill which would enable the opening of children's graves, after haredi MKs opposed the bill unless the graves are opened in accordance with halakha.

Koren consulted with the legal advisor to the committee who submitted a ruling by Chief Rabbi Lau approving the procedure.

The haredi MKs claimed that the general ruling is not enough and demanded that there be an authorization for opening each individual grave.