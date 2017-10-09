Dramatic Shabbat rescue on Carribean island

The family of Chabad emissary Moshe Heinowitz who reside in one of the most exotic Chabad houses around the world were evacuated in a dramatic rescue operation over the Shabbat after ZAKA used its connections to help them.

The family are on the remote Carribean island of Saint Martin and were caught without shelter during the hurricane which hit the island during the course of Shabbat.

After numerous international efforts involving the World Chabad center, ZAKA and the Foreign Ministry, the family were rescued and flown to Puerto Rica.

A few hours later, another request came from the beleaguered island and ZAKA once again intervened to help a group of Jewish medical students to escape the island.



