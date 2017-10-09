'Yaalon should feel guilty for murder of the Henkins'

Former Shomron regional head Gershon Mesika responded sharply to the the harsh words by former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon who claimed that "the blood of the Dawabshe family of Duma and the Henkin family killed in a revenge attack for Duma is on our hands."

Mesika said that the "ridiculous claim by Yaalon is divorced from reality, as the Arabs never sought a reason to harm Jews and whenever they can they murder without reason.

"I think that Yaalon should feel strong guilt feelings because the blood of Eitam and Naama henkin is on his hands and on the hands of [former OC central command] Nitzan Alon, since in an act of reckless irresponsibility they opened the Elon Moreh access road to Arabs half a year before the murders to save them a few kilometers, despite my warnings and entreaties that opening the road would lead to the murder of Jews."

