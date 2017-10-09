A 44-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead at Assaf Harofeh hospital after he was badly injured in a road accident in Lod Saturday night.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
News BriefsElul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17
Motorcyclist declared dead after Lod road accident
