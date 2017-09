A Tel Aviv couple managed to hold an 8-year-old autistic child in their car after he wandered around barefoot between the lanes of the Ayalon freeway.

Police arrived 43 minutes after the couple reported the child missing and the policeman said that he had just heard about the incident even though the couple had called 6 times to police in the interim begging to send a police van to pick up the child.

Miki, the wife, asked: "Where are the police when they are needed?"