News BriefsElul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17
Hezbollah: Israel hid spying equipment in a rock
The Hezbollah terror organization on Saturday said Israel had placed a spying device in a rock, Arab news agency Al-Mayadeen claimed.
The rock, they claimed, was found in a village in southern Lebanon and was equipped with a thermal camera.
