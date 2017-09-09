19:56
  Elul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17

Hezbollah: Israel hid spying equipment in a rock

The Hezbollah terror organization on Saturday said Israel had placed a spying device in a rock, Arab news agency Al-Mayadeen claimed.

The rock, they claimed, was found in a village in southern Lebanon and was equipped with a thermal camera.

