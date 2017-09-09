19:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17 Elul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17 Syria forces launch operation against ISIS The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation against ISIS terrorists in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a Saturday statement said. The operation aims to reconquer from ISIS areas to the north and east of the Euphrates River. ► ◄ Last Briefs