The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation against ISIS terrorists in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a Saturday statement said.
The operation aims to reconquer from ISIS areas to the north and east of the Euphrates River.
|
19:52
Reported
News BriefsElul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17
Syria forces launch operation against ISIS
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation against ISIS terrorists in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a Saturday statement said.
The operation aims to reconquer from ISIS areas to the north and east of the Euphrates River.
Last Briefs