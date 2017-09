19:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17 Elul 18, 5777 , 09/09/17 Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 61 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Saturday said the death toll from Friday's earthquake had reached 61. An earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale struck the country's Chiapas state. Twelve people were killed in Chiapas, four in the Tabasco state, and 45 in Oaxaca. ► ◄ Last Briefs