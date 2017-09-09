New Russian ambassador has 'warm' meeting with Trump

Russia’s newly installed ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said on Friday that he had a warm and constructive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reported, citing Russian news agencies.

“I was received by President Trump, I presented my credentials. For my part I said that we are looking forward to an improvement in the relations between our two countries,” the Tass news agency quoted Antonov as saying.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)

