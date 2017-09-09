Taylor Force Act to be enforced starting in 2018

The Taylor Force Act was attached to the 2018 Foreign Operations budget in the Senate on Thursday, Haaretz reports.

The move means the legislation is almost certainly assured of being enforced in the United States from next year.

The Taylor Force Act would cut U.S. funding to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until it ends its policy which distributes $300 million to terrorists and their families annually.

