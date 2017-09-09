Lebanon to complain to UN about Israel

Lebanon on Friday said it would lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel's alleged breach of its air space in an air strike on a Syrian military site on Thursday morning, reports the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Presidency said in a statement that the Supreme Defense Council had charged Foreign Minister Jibran Bassil to protest with the Security Council over Israel's latest violation of the Lebanese air space.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)