Goldin family holds briefing at the UN

As part of the diplomatic efforts to return the bodies of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul for burial in Israel, Leah and Simcha, the parents of Hadar, held a round of diplomatic meetings at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

The Goldin family, together with Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, met with ambassadors from several countries including Ukraine, Peru, and Poland.

