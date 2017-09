U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and stressed the importance of unity in fighting terrorism, the White House said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The two spoke on the phone on Thursday, according to the White House statement.

