22:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17 Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17 The world in crisis Germany's modern capitulation. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs