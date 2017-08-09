Syria denies it was behind April gas attack

Syria on Friday denied a UN report which says it was behind a sarin gas attack in April, saying the government does not use chemical weapons against its people, AFP reported.

The United Nations report by war crimes investigators said they had evidence Syrian government forces were behind the April 4 chemical attack on Khan Sheikhun in which dozens were killed from sarin gas.

