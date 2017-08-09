Philippines suspends trade relations with North Korea

The Philippines on Friday suspended trade relations with North Korea to comply with a UN Security Council resolution over its repeated missile tests, the country's Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

"We can say we have suspended trade relations with North Korea. We will fully comply with [the] UNSC resolution including the economic sanctions," Cayetano told reporters, according to Reuters.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)