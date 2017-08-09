Border Police capture Palestinian Arabs who stole sheep

Border Police officers, both in uniform and undercover, were deployed on Friday morning as two trucks carrying stolen sheep arrived at the Reihan crossing in Samaria.

The officers identified the two trucks and immediately stopped them for inspection. The inspection revealed that the trucks were improperly transporting 39 sheep that were stolen earlier this week from the Arab village of Mu'awiya, located in Wadi Ara.

The suspects, Palestinian Arab residents of Barta'a and Yabed near Jenin, in their 20s and 50s, were taken in for questioning.