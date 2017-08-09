14:50
  Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17

Israel Ambassador wishes President Rivlin a happy birthday

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Friday tweeted, "Happy Birthday to @PresidentRuvi ! As an 8th generation Jerusalemite with a long history of exemplary service, you are a Kiddush Hashem (sanctifying G-d's name)."

