US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Friday tweeted, "Happy Birthday to @PresidentRuvi ! As an 8th generation Jerusalemite with a long history of exemplary service, you are a Kiddush Hashem (sanctifying G-d's name)."
|
14:50
Reported
News BriefsElul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17
Israel Ambassador wishes President Rivlin a happy birthday
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Friday tweeted, "Happy Birthday to @PresidentRuvi ! As an 8th generation Jerusalemite with a long history of exemplary service, you are a Kiddush Hashem (sanctifying G-d's name)."
Last Briefs