13:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17 Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17 Number of dead in Mexico earthquake rises to 15 Fifteen people were killed on Friday morning in an earthquake in Mexico. The quake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale and damaged hospitals and schools.