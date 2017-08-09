An earthquake measuring 8.4 on the Richter scale hit Mexico's Pacific coast.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned tsunami waves my occur within three hours of the quake.
Eastern Mexico is currently threatened by Hurricane Kaita.
|
08:39
Reported
News BriefsElul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17
Earthquake measuring 8.4 hits Mexico
An earthquake measuring 8.4 on the Richter scale hit Mexico's Pacific coast.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned tsunami waves my occur within three hours of the quake.
Eastern Mexico is currently threatened by Hurricane Kaita.
Last Briefs