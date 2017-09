U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned North Korea on Thursday to stop "behaving badly," saying that while military action is not "inevitable," it remains on the table if Pyongyang continues to ramp up its nuclear program.

"I would prefer not going the route of the military but it's something certainly that could happen," Trump said during a press conference with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, according to The Hill.