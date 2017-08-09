02:44
  Elul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17

Four dead in Virgin Islands due to Hurricane Irma

Four people were killed in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a result of Hurricane Irma, the government said Thursday night.

It was also reported that extensive damage was caused to buildings and to major hospitals in the islands as a result of the storm.

