Four people were killed in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a result of Hurricane Irma, the government said Thursday night.
It was also reported that extensive damage was caused to buildings and to major hospitals in the islands as a result of the storm.
|
02:44
Reported
News BriefsElul 17, 5777 , 08/09/17
Four dead in Virgin Islands due to Hurricane Irma
Four people were killed in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a result of Hurricane Irma, the government said Thursday night.
It was also reported that extensive damage was caused to buildings and to major hospitals in the islands as a result of the storm.
Last Briefs