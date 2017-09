U.S. Donald Trump on Thursday said that Washington “would be extremely upset” if Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad uses chemical weapons again.

Speaking at a press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Trump responded to a question about a UN report released this week alleging that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government had used chemical weapons 27 times during the civil war, including using sarin in an April 4 attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun.