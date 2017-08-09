23:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17

Man suffers moderate injuries in fall from tractor

A man in his 40s on Thursday evening fell from a tractor in a Moshav in southern Israel. He suffered moderate injuries.

The man was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics who evacuated him to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

