Netanyahu family:Claim against Sara 'absurd,ridiculous'

The Netanyahu family responded Thursday evening to the news that the Attorney General intends to submit an indictment against First Lady Sara Netanyahu.

"The claims against the wife of the prime minister are absurd and will be revealed as ridiculous," said a statement by the family. "Sara Netanyahu is a brave and honest woman and there has never been any fault in her actions. Besides her work as an educational psychologist treating children weekly, she also devotes time to helping cancer children, Holocaust survivors and lone soldiers.