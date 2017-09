22:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Kahlon: Kulanu to become 2nd biggest party in Knesset 1500 people participated in a New Year's meeting of Kulanu representatives in Beit Shemesh. The leader of the party, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, said that "recently we here in the media all kinds of political scenarios and analysis. Of course these are surveys which have been leaked by parties. I want to say this evening in the clearest way- Kulanu will stand out in the next elections as the second biggest party in the Knesset." ► ◄ Last Briefs