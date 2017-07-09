Councils of Torah sages: We won't dismantle coalition

The three Councils of Torah Sages representing the two factions of UTJ and the Shas party met together Thursday in Jerusalem to discuss the government-sponsored desecration of Shabbat in the public sphere.

During the meeting there were no threats made to leave the coalition but rather a call on haredi representatives in the government to work to maintain the status quo over Shabbat.

The significance of the meeting for the prime minister is the knowledge that haredi parties will not dismantle the coalition over the matter of Shabbat desecrations.



