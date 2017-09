A new Religious Zionist full-time rabbinical institute will focus on preparing rabbinical judges. The institute will be headed by Ramat Gan rabbi Yaakov Ariel and the head of the Ramat Gan Yeshiva's Halakha program, Rabbi Benzion Elgazi.

Ramat Gan Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira referred to the new institute as a "revolution in the secular world which is rising towards sanctity."