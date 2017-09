22:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Trump:'We're working on' Israeli-Palestinian solution During a press conference with the emir of Kuwait, US President Trump called a potential two-state solution "the world's most complex and difficult deal," but expressed hope for peace in the region and said that "we are working" on a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. ► ◄ Last Briefs