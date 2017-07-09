'It will be a sad day for North Korea' if US strikes

President Trump did not rule out military action with North Korea, insisting that all options remain on the table in the face of nuclear threats from Kim Jong Un.

"Nothing's inevitable," Trump told White House reporters, adding that "it would be great if something else could be worked out."

He did not rule out military action, however, saying that "it's certainly something that could happen." That said, Trump promised that if the U.S. does strike, "it will be a very sad day for North Korea."

Speaking at a joint news conference following his meeting with the emir of Kuwait, Trump refused to say whether he would demand that North Korea give up all its nuclear weapons, saying he did not want to reveal his negotiation strategy.