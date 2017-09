An Arab was arrested near the village of Silwad in the Binyamin region on suspicion of driving a car stolen in 2012.

The Arab arrived with his car at a junction near the village and aroused the suspicions of Border Police. The car tried to escape but police placed spikes on the road and stopped the car.

An inspection revealed that the car had been stolen in 2012 from Jerusalem. The Arab, a resident of a local village in his 30's, was transferred to police for interrogation.