News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Mandelblit to Sara Netanyahu: You will be indicted
A Channel 2 report stated that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit informed Sara Netanyahu that on Friday an indictment would be issued against her in the matter of the prime minister's residences.
