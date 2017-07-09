21:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Mandelblit to Sara Netanyahu: You will be indicted A Channel 2 report stated that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit informed Sara Netanyahu that on Friday an indictment would be issued against her in the matter of the prime minister's residences. ► ◄ Last Briefs