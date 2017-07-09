PM: I believe no indictment will be issued against me

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated to associates Thursday that he believes no indictment will be issued against him in any of the affairs in which he is being investigated, even if police recommend such an indictment.

According to a Channel 2 report, Netanyahu also stated that his wife Sara would refuse a plea bargain agreement over the prime minister's residences affair, an affair in which an indictment may be issued.

Netanyahu said he is not involved in any effort to cut a deal with the Attorney-General and is convinced that Mandelblit will not decide to press charges in any of the affairs.