20:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 25-yr-old shot, seriously wounded in Ashdod A 25-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded on Altalena St. in Ashdod. An MDA team treated the victim and transferred him to hospital