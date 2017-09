20:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 8 Arabs caught stealing grapes from Moshav Amatzia 8 Arabs were arrested by police after they were caught redhanded stealing 200 kg of grapes from Moshav Amatzia in the Lachish region. The suspects were transferred for interrogation.

