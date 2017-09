The Councils of Torah Sages are convened in Jerusalem to discuss the governmental desecrations of the Shabbat in the public arena.

Among other issues, the haredim are fuming over the continued Shabbat desecration in Tel Aviv railroad work.

Additionally there is concern that the prime minister will authorize Shabbat soccer games, which for the first time will r[epresent an official attack on the Jewish character of the state of Israel.