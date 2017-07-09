Netanyahu: Infiltrators 'don't need to be here'

The ministerial committee initiated and headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to deal with the problem of illegal infiltrators held its first meeting Thursday afternoon.

Netanyahu said that "we are here to meet every few weeks and to try and ease the suffering of South Tel Aviv residents as well as other places in the country suffering from the illegal infiltrators.

"Our first and foremost goal is to remove as many infiltrators as possible from inside the state of Israel. They have no right to live here, they don't need to be here and with a little joint effort, a significant proportion will not be here."