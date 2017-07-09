'Worrying desecration of G-d's name'

Tzohar head Rabbi David Stav responded on Arutz Sheva to the arrest of 4 rabbis on suspicion of falsely obtaining certification which would enable them to compete for the role of town rabbis.

Stav said that he hoped that the rabbis would be found innocent and that the desecration of G-d's name would disappear, but if the charges are true the matter is very serious and accused various elements of using the rabbinate as a stepping stone to powerful positions and have no intention of studying all the material required to be a qualified rabbi. "What example are they giving," he asked.