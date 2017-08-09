19:02
  Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17

Explosive device thrown at car in Galilee Arab village

An explosive device was thrown at a parked car in the village of Maghar in the Galilee. As a result of the explosion damage was caused to the car and an adjacent wall, but nobody was hurt. Police have opened an inquiry into the incident.


 

