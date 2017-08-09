An explosive device was thrown at a parked car in the village of Maghar in the Galilee. As a result of the explosion damage was caused to the car and an adjacent wall, but nobody was hurt. Police have opened an inquiry into the incident.
Explosive device thrown at car in Galilee Arab village
