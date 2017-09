Roman, a minibus driver transporting a group of hikers, dropped them at their destination and went on his way. However he then lost his way and fell into a deep ravine with no cellular reception and not enough liquids.

Roman waited for 7 hours in his car hoping that he would be evacuated but only after his worried wife called a rescue party was he located and evacuated. He said on Channel 10 news "I thought I should ask forgiveness from G-d. I owe my life to my wife."