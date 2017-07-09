Court: Murderer of Rabbi Elazar Abuhatzeira was sane

The Beersheva district court ruled Thursday that Asher Dahan, who murdered Rabbi Elazar Abuhatzeira in 2011, will not be deemed to have been insane at the time of his act.

Dahan was charged with the murder and the court discussed his criminal responsibility for the act, with the defense claiming that Dahan suffered from mental illness and could not be held culpable.

Despite the fact that experts claimed that Dahan was in a psychotic state at the time of the murder and could not have stopped himself from the act, the court said that it was impossible to establish his state at the time of the murder based on his condition at present and therefore reaffirmed the original court decision which convicted him of murder.