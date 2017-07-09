18:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Senate Law Committee Donald Trump Jr., the son of US president Donald Trump, is testifying before the Senate Law committee on the issue of Russia's involvement in the US elections. The testimony will continue for a number of hours.

