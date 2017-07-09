Donald Trump Jr., the son of US president Donald Trump, is testifying before the Senate Law committee on the issue of Russia's involvement in the US elections. The testimony will continue for a number of hours.
|
18:13
Reported
News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Senate Law Committee
Donald Trump Jr., the son of US president Donald Trump, is testifying before the Senate Law committee on the issue of Russia's involvement in the US elections. The testimony will continue for a number of hours.
Last Briefs