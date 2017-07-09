Israel is closely following the damage in the Carribean islands hit by Hurricane Irma.
The Foreign Ministry is preparing for the possibility of providing help to stricken islands including the hardest hit island, Barbuda.
Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Israel prepares to assist hurricane-hit Carribean isles
