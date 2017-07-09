Migron residents to protest as PM leaves Ben Gurion

Migron residents will demonstrate Sunday at the entrance to Ben Gurion airport where Prime Minister Netanyahu will be departing to South Africa.

The residents, who were evicted from their homes five years ago, are demanding that Netanyahu fulfill his promise and authorize the establishment of a new community for them.

"The Prime Minister is flying out to aid Zionism and we, the residents of Migron, will wait at Ben Gurion airport to remind him that true Zionism begins here at home, by building communities and fulfilling promises to Migron residents," said Migron resident Tzvi Gilo.





