250 Israeli footballers signed a petition calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to authorize soccer games on Shabbat.

In just 12 hours more than 250 signatures were received, with more joining as time passes.

The petition mentions Supreme Court and Labor Court decisions on a petition submitted by the Movement for a Jewish and Democratic State which demanded to cease Shabbat soccer and not to allow players to be employed on Shabbat against their will.